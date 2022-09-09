Arab Finance: Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) (OCDI) announced the relaunch of its New Zayed project, which has been postponed due to the re-zoning of New Zayed city at large, according to an emailed press release on September 8th.

The re-masterplanned project now spans an area of 464 acres.

Moreover, the real estate developer has launched a new phase of Karmell, which features fully-finished apartments and houses and full-fledged amenities and entertainment spaces, bringing the Californian “Carmel-by-the-sea” experience to Egypt.

“Karmell is one of three neighborhoods in the 464-acre project. Designed by JZMK Partners, the new masterplan features two community hubs and six activity sites, designed to host recreational community events and gatherings,’ the release highlighted.

Established in 1996, SODIC is a mixed-use developer listed on the EGX, with a portfolio of diversified projects across Egypt, particularly in Cairo and the North Coast.