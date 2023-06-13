Six foreign companies are competing for a contract involving the operation and maintenance of Kuwait’s international airport, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The companies are TAV of Turkey, GMR of India, Germany’s Fraport and Munich companies , Dublin of Ireland and Incheon of South Korea, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing official sources in the OPEC member.

It said the Central Agency for Public Tenders, Kuwait’s top tendering body, would soon issue the tender for the contract and that the six firms have been pre-qualified.

The contract includes airport operation, improvement of services, staff training, development of T2 Terminal, and maintenance of the airport and adjoining facilities, according to the report which did not mention when the tender would be issued.

