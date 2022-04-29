Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is set to showcase its key hospitality projects including Lux Al Jabal beach resort in Khorfakkan and Lux Al Bridi Resort located near Sharjah Safari at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

This is Shurooq's 15th consecutive year of participation at the top travel event.

Shurooq will be taking part in the expo under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) from May 9 to 12 and also be present at their online event, ATM Virtual, from May 17 to 18.

Furthering its mission to continue boosting the UAE’s and the region’s business and investment potential in the authentic, eco-inspired travel sector, Shurooq will unveil its new hospitality projects in the emirate, said a statement from the Sharjah group.

Also it will showcase a diverse portfolio of existing eco-destinations that champion the spirit of conservation and the preservation of local culture and heritage, and in doing so, are redefining the leisure and travel landscape of Sharjah and the region, it stated.

Shurooq will also be turning the spotlight on its latest projects, which will be making their ATM debut.

These include Lux Al Jabal Resort – a luxurious beach resort in Khorfakkan overlooking the pristine waters of the Soueifa Beach; the Lux Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid set adjacent to the Sharjah Safari, the largest wildlife safari in the world outside of Africa, where Shurooq and EPAA will collaborate to curate unique guest interactions with the wild; and Nomad which explores the emirate’s nature through beach trailer experience in Al Hamriya, it added.

Acting CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, emphasising the significance of showcasing Shurooq’s existing and future projects at the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East, said the tourism and travel sector is one of the key drivers of global economy, and it contributes significantly to UAE’s GDP.

"Shurooq is building new destinations for travellers and planning several other quality projects, which will be announced in the near future," he noted.

"ATM is a significant platform for us, and we look forward to reconnect and share our latest developments, discuss new investment opportunities with global industry partners as we highlight Sharjah’s ever-expanding travel and hospitality sector, particularly in the heritage, nature- and eco-inspired and sustainable travel segments," he added.

