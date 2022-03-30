SHARJAH, 29th March, 2022 (WAM) -- H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today visited Al Hafiya Rest Area in Kalba.

With mountains on all sides, the Al Hafiya Rest Area will be a great place for families to enjoy time together and an ideal spot for mountain sports enthusiasts. The area's service facilities will offer stunning views of the lake and the green spaces around it, as well as the interesting mountainous terrain beyond.

Upon arrival at the rest area, Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the project's overall plans, as well as the facilities and services available to visitors from all cities and regions in the country and abroad.

During his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the first phase of the project, which is the development of the 1.5 kilometre-long Al Hafiya Lake, and ordered that the lake's wall be raised from two to four metres to accommodate 200 million gallons of water.

The second phase will include the construction of a mosque that can accommodate 375 male and 70 female worshippers, as well as a cafeteria for 175 people, with a fantastic view of the lake surface and the surrounding mountains and green areas.

Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba City; Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara); Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of officials.

WAM/Khoder Nashar/Amjad Saleh