SHARJAH, 3rd January, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, laid the foundation stone for the terminal expansion project at the Sharjah International Airport.

The 190,000 square metres project is the largest phase of a series of expansion projects with a total cost of AED2.4 billion, expected to be completed in 2027.

The Crown Prince viewed a montage showing detailed plans for the terminal project, which cost AED1.235 billion, raising the capacity to 20 million passengers annually. The expansion will separate the arrivals from the departures and renew the systems and facilities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed was briefed on the project's features and the "add-ons," such as increasing the number of self-check-in machines, electronic boarding gates, waiting lounges, food courts, and a hotel for transit passengers.

He received a detailed explanation regarding the airport and communications technology systems, which improve operational efficiency.

The Deputy Ruler witnessed the Sharjah Airport Authority's signing ceremony of the main contractor for the terminal project.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sea Ports and Customs; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of Department of Civil Aviation; and several government officials.