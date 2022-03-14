ArabFinance: Saudi Egyptian Developers Company (Secon) is in talks with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) over the possibility of developing a 700-acre land plot owned by the bank in Dream Land, CEO of Secon Mohamed El Taher said in an interview with Al Mal News.

The company is seeking to boost the volume of its land bank through entering partnerships with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) or other investors, El Taher pointed out.

Moreover, he added that Secon owns undeveloped lands spanning 500 acres.

The company is also planning to increase its recurring revenue by EGP 70 to 80 million by the end of this year, in line with commencing the operations of Hilton Hotel over the Corniche, he highlighted.

This hotel, which features 258 rooms, is expected to opened in 2022, he said.

It is worth noting that El Taher previously revealed that was in talks with a number of banks, including Banque Misr and NBE, to obtain a loan worth EGP 1.5 billion.