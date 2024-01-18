The construction of 9 schools in Iraq’s Babil governorate by the Ministry of Education is on track, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Planning said.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that a joint team from the Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office conducted a field visit to the project, which is being implemented in in the districts of Al-Hashimiyah, Al-Musayyab, and Al-Mahweel.

He said the three-storey schools are being implemented to solve the shortage of schools and eliminating double and triple shifts.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.