Saudi Arabia will unveil at least 3,000 projects with a total value of more than 800 billion Saudi riyals ($213 billion) at the annual ‘Future Projects Forum (FPF)’ opening in the capital Riyadh on Monday, according to the organisers.

Representatives from 43 government departments will present the projects at the March 21-22 conference, which is sponsored by the Saudi Contractors’ Authority (SCA).

In a statement carried by the local press on Friday, SCA said more than 2,000 officials, contractors and other delegates will be present at the fourth FPF.

“The conference will be a platform for contractors and other delegates to get acquainted with the projects offered by the government…at least 3,000 projects with a value of more than 800 billion riyals will be presented,” SCA said.

It noted that some of the large projects to be unveiled at the conference are part of the Gulf Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” economic diversification scheme, adding that the public projects cover mainly industry, petrochemicals, mining, housing and power.

At least 540 new projects with a combined value of more than 400 billion riyals ($107 billion) were unveiled at FPF in 2021, the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

