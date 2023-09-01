RIYADH — The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) launched the second master plan for urban development of central and southern AlUla. The plan aims to improve the quality of life and stimulate economic growth and urban development in the region.



This is within the framework of comprehensive sustainable development stipulated in the AlUla Vision in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The RCU announced the strategic direction of the plan, with the slogan “Towards a Prosperous Society,” will focus on urban development with developing residential land and utility services and facilities, in addition to achieving public health goals, and improving the sustainable mobility experience.



The second master plan represents a road map for the development of the central and southern regions of AlUla, which completes the comprehensive development phase of what was announced in 2021, by launching the design vision titled “Journey Through Time.” It is concerned with developing and rehabilitating the main archaeological area in AlUla, and the two plans aim to transform AlUla into a major tourist destination and global leader in arts, heritage, culture and nature, and to become an ideal destination for living and working.



The plan includes developing the infrastructure and the urban environment, raising the quality of provided services, and making available elements of activities that aim to raise the quality of health services, raise the quality of recreational activities, and enhance comprehensive sustainability in residential areas, as well as various facilities. This is in addition to providing multiple means of transportation, with the integration of Wadi Al-Qura with neighboring regions in the province.



The plan titled “Towards a Prosperous Society” is based on achieving economic development, taking care of cultural and natural heritage, achieving humanization of the city, and providing an urban experience with its living services in various neighborhoods and locations. The development of the second phase of the plan was based on the foundations of the AlUla Sustainability Charter, which aims to activate a circular carbon economy and achieve full carbon neutrality in AlUla governorate by 2035.



The urban development plan will enable the development of innovative infrastructure, with which the Royal Commission aims to develop an ideal destination for living and working, and to provide the requirements of life in neighborhoods featuring their urban style and integrated services. This is to create a harmonious environment that connects people with nature and the ancient heritage of the governorate. The neighborhood will be provided with a number of vital services and facilities, including green spaces, sports fields, and parks.



The RCU reiterated its commitment to promoting comprehensive sustainable development, enhancing the urban development of the governorate, and preparing it through a system of programs and initiatives, in order to achieve first human development before place as a basic methodology, with enhancing that vision by presenting architectural models and designs inspired by traditional architectural styles in AlUla

