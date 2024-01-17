Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has unveiled the master plan of THE RIG, its latest tourism project inspired by offshore oil platforms.

The hospitality and adventure experience will span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, located 40 kilometres from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and the Berri oil field in the Arabian Gulf, state-owned SPA reported, citing The RIG CEO Raed Bakhrji.

The project is expected to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032.

THE RIG will include three hotels comprising 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a marina, and helipads.

The development will offer various water activities, including a diving center, an amusement park, a splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and a multi-purpose arena.

The cost of the project was not given.

The PIF announced the project in October 2021 to achieve economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

