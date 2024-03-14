The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources are expected to issue design and supervision consultancy tender for their training centres project in the third quarter of 2024, a source told Zawya Projects.

“The tender for the design and supervision consultancy contract is expected to floated by mid of third quarter 2024 and the contract is expected to be awarded by fourth quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Six training centres located across different industrial cities will be procured under Design-Build-Operate-Manage (DMOM) model, according to a January 2024 Zawya Projects report.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $80 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

