The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is expected to award the main construction contract for the expansion of Maritime Administration Building at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam by third quarter of 2023, according to a source.

“The bid evaluation is currently ongoing and the contract is expected to be awarded by early September 2023. The bid submission was on 4 June 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the completion of the remaining works for the Maritime Administration building expansion project at King Abdulaziz Port.

The project is slated for completion by end of 2024, the second source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

