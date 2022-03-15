Saudi Arabia is planning to unveil rail projects for the private sector worth nearly one billion riyals ($266 million), including railroad cars production, Saudi newspapers said on Tuesday.

The Gulf Kingdom, which aims to give the private sector a greater role in its “Vision2030”, will announce the projects at a virtual railways investment forum in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, Sabq and other Saudi publications said.

The government-owned Saudi Arabia Railway Company (SAR) will organize the conference with the aim of “announcing promising investment opportunities in the railways sector,” the report said, quoting a SAR statement.

The projects to be offered to the private sector comprise a railway coaches plant, train wheels and spare parts factory, traction engines and rails production units, it said.

“These projects are part of a strategy to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents and a rail manufacturing power in partnership with the private sector,” the report added.

