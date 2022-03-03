Saudi Arabia has awarded a project to a local developer for the construction of 60 new schools within a partnership programme with the private sector it introduced a few years ago, the local media reported on Thursday.

The schools will accommodate more than 50,000 students and are based in the Western Madinah city, the papers said.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Shaikh signed the agreement with Fahad Al-Hammad, CEO of the Tatweer Building Company (TBC) and Mohammed Abu Nayan, Chairman of Roya Real Estate Investment Company.

“This project will be executed in partnership with the private sector and with the concerned departments including the finance Ministry and the National Privatisation Programme,” Al-Shaikh said.

He noted that a similar partnership project is under way in Jeddah and Makkah, involving the construction of 60 schools.

