A Riyadh-based infrastructure centre approved by the Saudi government this month is authorised to issue project permits and withdraw certain projects from contractors, a Saudi newspaper said on Monday.

The cabinet set 14 functions for ‘the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre’ with the aim of upgrading such projects, boost performance, end delays and ensure spending efficiency, the Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia said.

It quoted a government report as saying the Centre would coordinate with relevant ministries and government offices in all its decisions.

“The cabinet has given this Centre the authority to chalk out project strategies and issue permits for infrastructure project in coordination with relevant authorities,” it said.

“The Centre is also authorised to suspend projects, cancel them or stop them temporarily or permanently…it also can monitor projects and conduct periodical inspections to ensure they achieve their goals.…its functions also include plans to create an online platform for infrastructure projects,” it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

