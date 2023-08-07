Saudi Arabia will give priority in consultancy contracts to companies abiding by a new law to hire more nationals in consulting jobs in the construction sector, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The Arabic language daily Aliqtisadiha quoted government sources as saying the decision aims to ensure all consultancy jobs in the construction sector are occupied by Saudis as part of a drive to tackle national unemployment.

The report noted that Saudis accounted for only around 14.5 percent of the nearly 2.17 million workers in the Gulf Kingdom’s construction sector at the end of June.

It said the Human Resources and Social Development Ministry has recently started implementing the first phase of a decision for the “Saudisation” of the consulting jobs in the contracting industry in all parts of the country, adding that phase 1 includes increasing Saudi consultants to 34 percent of the total.

“The Ministry will offer a package of incentives to companies complying with the decision including supporting training and rehabilitation of Saudi workers,” it said.

“The Ministry will also ensure that consulting contracts are dependent on the extent of compliance with that decision…it has also warned that companies failing to abide by the decision will be subject to penalties,” it added.

