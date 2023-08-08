Saudi Egyptian developer Kaizen Urban Developments (KUD) is planning to launch its first project in the Egypt in West Cairo at an investment of 2.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($87 million), the company's CCO said.

Mohamed El-Saba told Zawya Projects that the yet-to-be-named project would be developed on a 32-acre plot near the entrance of Sheikh Zayed City.

He said the project comprises of 992 apartments, 100 serviced apartments and a commercial portion, which will occupy 7 percent of the total plot area.

He added that the project will be launched by October 2023 with construction expected to start next year and complete by 2027.

El-Saba added that Hafez Consultant is the main consultant of the project.

He also disclosed that the company’s next project would be launched in 2024 but didn’t elaborate.

The Saudi partner of KUD Sami Al-Attas said a strong domestic demand, government incentives and the launch of next generation cities has opened up investment opportunities for foreign investors in the Egyptian real estate market.

He added that in addition to investing in residential projects, the company is looking at coastal and commercial projects.

(1 US Dollar = 30.91 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.