Saudi real estate giant Dar Al Arkan Global launched the sales of Les Vagues residences by ELIE SAAB in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar, in collaboration with Qatari real estate development company Qetaifan Projects.

The 1 billion Qatari Riyal ($275 million) Les Vagues by ELIE SAAB includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering uninterrupted views of the sea, the marina, and the Doha skyline, the Saudi company said in a press statement.

Covering 1.3 million square kilometres, Qetaifan Island North will feature a waterpark, a luxurious hotel, residnetial and retail facilities.

