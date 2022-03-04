RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a new global destination for mountain tourism, as part of NEOM's plan to support and develop the tourism sector in the region.

“TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” the Saudi Crown Prince said in a statement.

The project is set for completion by 2026.

Situated in the center of NEOM, TROJENA is characterized by a mountain range with the highest peaks in the Kingdom at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the new destination supports the Kingdom’s economic diversification while preserving its natural resources, the Crown Prince added.

This is the third development to be announced by the $500 billion project, following The Line and OXAGON that were unveiled in January 2021 and November 2021, respectively.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Arab News