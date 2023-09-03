Saudi Arabian banks pumped nearly 14 billion Saudi riyals ($3.7 billion) into the construction sector in the first half of 2023, reflecting a post-pandemic boom in the industry, according to the Gulf Kingdom’s Central Bank.

In its monthly report released this week, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) said credit extended by the Kingdom’s commercial banks to the domestic construction sector totalled around SAR121.9 billion ($32.5 billion) by the end of last June.

Bank credit to the sector stood at nearly SAR110.8 billion ($29.5 billion) at the end of 2022, the report said, adding that credit at the end of 2021 totalled SAR92.9 billion ($24.7 billion).

The report showed construction was the third largest credit recipient in Saudi Arabia after trade and industry.

It provided no reason for the surge in construction credit, but officials and experts have reported a boom in projects over the past months within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme.

In a recent report, the General Statistics Authority said the Saudi non-oil sector swelled by nearly 5.5 percent in the second quarter, extending high growth over the past month.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

