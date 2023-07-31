The value of public contracts awarded by Saudi Arabia jumped by nearly 35 percent in 2022 as the Gulf Kingdom is pushing ahead with post-pandemic mega projects, according to the US-Saudi Business Council.

In a report published by Saudi newspapers on Monday, the Council put the total value of awarded projects in 2022 at nearly 192.4 billion riyals ($51.3 billion).

“The construction sector in Saudi Arabia recoded sharp growth in 2022 with the value of awarded projects returning to levels before the spread of Coronavirus,” the report said.

The report showed the fourth quarter was the busiest last year as the value of awarded contracts stood at around SAR71.5 billion ($19 billion), more than a third of the total projects awarded in 2022.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)