RIYADH — The Riyadh Municipality has announced the completion of 60% of the work for Janadriyah Park in the Saudi capital.



The Municipality said it aims to work with its partners to make neighborhoods in the region more beautiful with humanized facilities that suit the needs of the residents.



The Municipality revealed earlier that it has accelerated work on developing qualitative gardens with modern designs in 43 new neighborhoods of Riyadh.



The new garden projects have been designed, developed and implemented to achieve its goal of reducing time to access gardens from 15 minutes by vehicle to less than 10 minutes on foot, it stated.



The gardens will contribute to make the neighborhoods of Riyadh integrated with innovative specifications and international standards that contribute to the adoption of ideal health and social behaviors.

