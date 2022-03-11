Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched two marine transport lines to coincide with the opening of the latest tourist destinations and residential communities in Dubai.

The move, which is part of the Marine Transport Master Plan 2020-2030, will serve residential communities and development projects with a sea view.

The first line shuttles between two tourist and recreational areas namely the Bluewaters Island and the Marina, on all weekdays according to a plan tailored to the pattern of daily riders.

The service operates from Monday to Friday from 16:50 to 23:25 and during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 16:10 to 23:45. The fare is set as AED5, said the statement from RTA.

The second line connects the residential areas at the Dubai Creek Marina: (Creek Harbour Station), with the surrounding attractions at the Dubai Festival City, during weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 16:00 pm to 23:55, with a tariff of just AED2.

This coordination between the Maritime Transport Department and real estate developers stems from the keenness to continuously improve services to meet customer needs and expectations.

It also seeks to measure up to the objectives of Dubai and the RTA’s strategic goals to improve the wellbeing of residents, it added.

