Work on the first phase of the Avenue 77 expansion project in the Southern Governorate is well on track.

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf yesterday inspected the progress of the infrastructure scheme.

Under the first stage of the multi-phased project, the section running from Avenue 47 and the entrance of Hoorat Sanad Residential zone will be turned into a two-lane artery on both ways.

“The expansion aims to reduce bottlenecks and ensure the smooth flow of the traffic,” said the minister.

