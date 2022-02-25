RIYADH — Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Chairman of the Transport General Authority (TGA), has said that Riyadh Metro is in its final stages, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) will set the date of launching its operations later.



The TGA is working with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, governorates and royal commissions on developing a full-fledged public transport system, to be implemented in all cities and governorates, Al-Rumaih added during the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday.



The official affirmed that eight public transport projects will be launched in big cities this year, in addition to other 12 projects in midsize cities, such as Jazan, Taif, Qassim and others where public transport services will be phased up.



Public transport projects in midsize cities begin with a bus network linking major destinations, ahead of specifying certain transport lines. In case of higher demand and strong turnout, a tram and an underground will be built, Al-Rumaih explained, adding that the ministries of finance and municipal affairs allocated the support required for these projects.



In December 2021, the RCRC said construction works of Riyadh Metro were complete, while the project’s overall completion rate is 92%. — SG



