Arab Finance: Remco for Tourism Villages Construction (RTVC) is in talks with the real estate developer Emaar Alex over partnership on the development of an EGP 1 billion project in Al Alamein’s Sidi Abdel Rahman, the North Coast, Remco stated on July 13th.

The project is set to span an area of 29.4 feddans with total sales of EGP 1.5 billion.

It is expected to be completed within three years.

