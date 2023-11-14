Red Sea International Company has signed a 58.44 million Saudi riyal ($15.58 million) contract with Mubarak Merhi Al-Saloumi Company & Partners Contracting to construct prefabricated residential buildings for Saudi Aramco’s Jafoura unconventional gas field project in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Package nine includes manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-specification prefabricated buildings, including residential units and support buildings, for the Jafoura project, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The buildings will be delivered in 180 days after receiving a firm purchase order.

In August, Aramco said that the design and construction activities are continuing on the Jafurah [Jafoura] Gas Plant, part of the Jafurah [Jafoura] gas field, which is expected to commence production in 2025.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.