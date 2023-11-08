Red Sea International Company has signed a 43.93 million Saudi riyals ($11.71 million) contract with Mubarak Marei Al Saloumi Contracting Company to construct prefabricated administrative buildings for the Amiral petrochemicals complex in Jubail.



The contract includes high-specification manufacturing, supplying and installing prefabricated office units and support buildings as part of the eighth package for the Amiral complex.

The contract duration is five months from the date of approval of the final drawings.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

