RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, ZATCA, has begun the “request for qualification” phase for the logistics zone project at Jadeedah Arar port, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

Being carried out in cooperation with the Riyadh-based National Center for Privatization, the phase will continue until April 2, it added.

The project will help increase trade and economic exchange between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The project, carried out in collaboration with the private sector, seeks to develop infrastructure in the non-customs zone by establishing support facilities and manufacturing housing units for port workers.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Arab News