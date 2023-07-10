Qatar-based Estithmar Holding said its subsidiary Elegancia Arabia Trading Company has been awarded two mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) package works for four hotels in the Red Sea giga-project in Saudi Arabia.



The contracts include West Hotel 3 and 4 (200 keys each) and two hotels on the East side (150 and 180 keys) on Shura Island, the company said in a statement.

In April, Elegancia secured MEP contracts for three hotels on Shura Island.

The development, which holds the LEED Platinum Rating, features a built-up area of 88,269-square metres.



The Red Sea a regenerative tourism project developed by Red Sea Global, is spread over 28,000 square kilometres of pristine lands and waters, including a vast archipelago of more than 90 islands.



Phase one, which includes 16 hotels, will complete in 2024, with the first hotel expected to open in 2023.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)