The Tender Board has awarded infrastructure projects costing a total of BD7,145,569, said the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry.

The list includes mainly six road projects, two projects in the sewage drainage sector and four tenders in the construction sector.

Last month, the Tender Board awarded 13 infrastructure projects costing BD12,315,865.

