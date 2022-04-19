Saudi Arabia has launched a new project in its capital Riyadh involving the construction of 455 villas within an ongoing housing programme for its citizens, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi Retail Urban Development Company is executing the project, dubbed ‘Nasaj Town Alnarjis,’ the Arabic language daily Al-Madina said.

The National Housing Company, an affiliate of the Housing Ministry, is overseeing the project, one of the several housing schemes that have been undertaken in the Gulf Kingdom within a new public-private sector partnership system.

‘Nasaj Town Alnarjis’ is located north of Riyadh town centre and has an area of around 716,000 square metres, the paper said.

It is one of 28 housing projects located in the Riyadh area, providing at least 35,000 apartments, houses and villas, it added.

