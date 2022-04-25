France-based global infrastructure and mobility consultancy Egis announced on Monday that it has appointed by Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for Diriyah Gate South and Gardens Districts.

Egis said in a press statement that its services will cover all phases of the South and the Garden Districts, including early development, design, procurement, and construction.

The Diriyah Gate South and Gardens districts include hotels, museums, conference centres, and form part of DGDA's 190 billion Saudi riyal ($50 billion) Diriyah Gate mixed-development project.

DGDA’s mandate is to transform Ad-Diriyah, the birthplace and capital of the first Saudi state, into a significant educational, cultural, recreational, and hospitality hub.

“Diriyah will serve as the Kingdom’s historic and cultural destination showcasing the country’s 300+ years of history which will no doubt enrich the tourism industry as well as create a destination which all Saudis will pride themselves with,” said Alaa Abusiam, CEO of Egis in the Middle East.

Egis is currently working on more than 25 projects spread across the Kingdom including Riyadh Metro, Green Riyadh, AlUla development, Red Sea Museum, and Riyadh Airport.

In January 2022, Diriyah Development Company (DevCo), a development subsidiary of DGDA, had awarded its largest contract to date for the construction of Diriyah Square’s ‘Super Basement’ car park.

