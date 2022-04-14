Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) has started work on its planned 7-square-kilometre Wafrah Economic Zone in Southern Kuwait.

Design of the $250 million project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He said the design consultancy contract, worth $2.64 million, was awarded to Arab Engineering Consultant in January 2022.

In November 2021, TimesKuwait.com portal had reported that KDIPA shortlisted two financial bids of 798,9000 Kuwaiti dinars and 2 million dinars for the project.

The scope of work involves the design of economic zone including industrial facilities, mixed-use buildings and infrastructure.

The project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025, the source said.

Al Wafra is among the three economic zones planned by KDIPA to create commercial gateways between Kuwait and the Gulf states, according to the Authority’s website. The Zone is located 65 kilometres southwest from Kuwait Metropolitan Area and on the route to Saudi border crossing.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)