Al Zubair district in Iraq’s Basra governorate will establish 54 school buildings in 2022 under the aegis of social responsibility programme of Zubair Oil Field Authority, which is a part of the Basra Oil Company.

The Governor of Al-Zubair Abbas Maher told Zawya Projects that several existing school buildings are being renovated and furnished in the district as part of the programme.

He said an ongoing project to rehabilitate four schools under the Authority’s programme has delivered one school, with a second school in the delivery phase, and remaining two in the construction phase.

Apart from the 52 school buildings to be constructed with the Oil Field Authority’s help, authorities are also considering a plan to establish 32 schools within the Basra governorate’s development plans, Maher disclosed.

