Iraq has approved a project to develop the administrative district in the capital Baghdad, with the addition of several new facilities, an official was quoted on Friday as saying.

The project for the development of ‘Kadhimiya’ neighborhood, nearly 5-km North of Baghdad’s city centre, comprises multi-storey car parks, expansion of the Corniche on Tigris River, construction of roads and bridges, and development of the infrastructure, said Hamid Al-Ghazi, Iraq’s Cabinet Secretary General.

Ghazi, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications, said the project aims to “turn Kadhimiya into a tourism destination besides its status as an administrative centre” of the Iraqi capital.

“This is an important project, which requires coordination among the various competent departments…it comprises several infrastructure projects and the addition of tourism and amusement facilities…there will also be special focus on the expansion and improvement of the Corniche,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)