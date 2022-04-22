Egyptian developer Taj Misr Developments is planning to launch a 7.5-billion-Egyptian-pound ($404 million) residential project in Sheikh Zayed in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company's chairman said.

Mostafa Khalil told Zawya Projects that the un-named project, spread over an area of 132 acres, would include 1,220 apartments, 508 villas and townhouses, and leisure facilities, and be completed in six years.

He said Cairo-based Space Consultants, led by Dr Medhat Dorra, is the lead consultant for the project.

Khalil said the company has started construction of its 2.1 billion pound ($113 million) Taj Tower in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

He said the 43-storey tower, spread over an area of 8,057sqm, would comprise of 230 stores and 888 offices and be completed by 2026.

Space Consultants is the lead consultant for the project.

Khalil added that the company has allocated 1.7 billion ($91 million) for construction works this year for Taj Tower, and De Joya 1,2,3 residential project and Ezdan Mall in the NAC.

( 1 US Dollar = 18.58 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)