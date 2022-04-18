Egypt's Menassat Developments is planning to announce a mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) soon, the company chairman said.

Ahmed Amen Masoud told Zawya Projects that the company will announce a new mixed-use project in the NAC by the third quarter of 2022.

He didn’t elaborate but said the existing Podia Tower project in the NAC and Eclipse project in New Cairo would be delivered by 2025.

He added that Sabbour Consulting will supervise the construction of Podia Tower.

The CEO of Menassat Developments Tarek Bahaa said the company has sold 60 percent of the units of Podia tower.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

