Egyptian developer Mazaya Developments has started enabling works for its one-billion Egyptian pound ($54 million) The Rook Mall project in the New Administrative Capital, a top company official said.

Chairman Mohamed Allam told Zawya Projects that the 13-storey commercial project, spread over an area of 2,632 square metres, will house offices and shops.

He said construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022 and complete by 2024, adding that local firm Archrete is the architect.

(1 US Dollar = 18.49 Egyptian Pounds)

