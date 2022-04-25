Egyptian developer Capital Link Developments has launched a 23-acre residential project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at an investment of about 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($135 million).

The company's CCO Ali Gaber told Zawya Projects that the company is awaiting ministerial approval to start construction of the 960-unit project, adding that it would be completed in four years from the start of construction.

He said the yet-to-be-named project would be completed after four years.

Hafez Consultants is the main consultant.

The developer currently has four commercial projects under construction in the NAC, namely Solano, Dorado, Verona, and Laval.

Gaber also disclosed that the company is planning a 20-acre hospitality project in Sahl Hasheesh in the Red Sea governorate, and a 23-acre residential project, and a commercial project spread over an area of 40,000 square metres in New Cairo but didn’t elaborate.

(1 US Dollar = 18.58 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)