Egypt’s Arqa Developments Group has launched (ADG) Aviary Park, which forms part of the commercial portion of its I-Business Park commercial development in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

I-Business Park comprises of three towers housing 2,200 units for offices, clinics, shops and serviced apartments.

ADG’s CEO Ahmed Gamal El Din told Zawya Projects that Aviary Park comprises of units housed at a height of 91 metres, adding that the company is targeting 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($81 million) in sales revenue from the phase.

He added that KAD will manage and operate Aviary Park.

(1 US Dollar = 18.56 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)