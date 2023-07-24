The value of contracts awarded by the Kuwaiti government to local companies surged by nearly 33 percent in the first half of 2023, a newspaper reported on Monday.

From around 680 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.25 billion) in the first half of 2022, the value of projects awarded to firms listed on the Kuwait bourse swelled to 903 million dinars ($2.98 billion) in the first half of 2023, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

Most of the projects in the first half of 2023 were awarded in the first quarter, with a combined value of nearly 632 million ($2.08 billion), the report showed.

Citing corporate statements, it said the largest contract in the first half of 2023 was won by the Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company, with a value of nearly 173 million ($571 million).

The Combined Group Contracting Company was also a key contract winner, grabbing seven projects with a total value of 84.3 million dinars ($278 million), the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)