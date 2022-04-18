Egypt’s Arqa Development Group (ADG) has completed 40 percent of the construction works of its 2-billion-Egyptian-pound ($108 million) I-Business Park project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

CEO Ahmed Gamal El-Din told Zawya projects that project would be completed and delivered by the first quarter of 2024.

ADG started construction of I-Business Park in March 2021.

“I-Business Park includes three towers housing 2,200 units for offices, clinics, and shops. Sabbour Architects is the design consultant and Artline is the interior designer,” said Gamal El-Din, adding that KAD will operate and maintain the commercial portion of I Business Park.

