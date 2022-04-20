Bahrain - Plnas are underway to set up new state-of-the-art central markets across Bahrain’s four governorates.

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf said the facilities would be built in partnership with the private sector.

However, he rejected a proposal for a mini-market in Zallaq, citing lack of land and budget.“For a central market, we need to find a government-owned land that fulfills all requirements,” Mr Khalaf said at a meeting organised by the Southern Municipal Council.

“The minimum size of the plot should be 10,000sqm, which is not available now.“Our plan is to have a state-of-the-art central market in each governorate that provides all services. It is not centralisation, since smaller businesses are already there in residential areas, it is more about having a facility that accommodates large groups of traders, merchants and sellers, customers and shoppers.”

Mr Khalaf said the ministry was also working on setting up a traditional market in Hamad Town that can be easily accessed by residents of surrounding areas, including Zallaq.“Our intention is to upgrade existing markets or have new ones built in partnership with the private sector,” said Mr Khalaf.Minimum“Having one market is the minimum, but it doesn’t mean we cannot expand in future. There are governorates with markets and they will be developed into a modern shopping destination as we also build new ones. “A central market is already planned for the newly inhabited Khalifa Town in Askar (Southern Governorate). It all depends on the progress of the concept and interest to invest in such projects.”

Area councillor and council financial, administrative and legislative committee chairman Talal Al Basheer told the GDN that they had plans to establish a central market, exclusively for selling fish. This is besides the Zallaq Fishers Harbour, which currently caters to the high demand from residents for seafood.“We will try to hold meetings with authorities after Eid to convince them to approve these vital markets for residents of Zallaq. It will reduce the burden of travel on them,” said Mr Al Basheer.

The GDN had previously reported on the Southern Municipal Council approving a proposal for an outdoor shopping facility in Zallaq, close to Bahrain International Circuit, as the area is growing as a tourist hotspot and its population is significantly rising.

This is not the first attempt by the council to acquire land for the central market. Two years ago, there were plans to turn Zallaq Public Park into a micro-central market following complaints from residents that it attracted noisy young vandals and could be put to better use. However, the project was halted due to lack of parking spaces in the area.

