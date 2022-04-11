AMMAN — Part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connecting Amman and Zarqa has been completed, specifically the area from the Al Mazare neighbourhood tunnel towards the entrance of Jawad Bakeries on the Amman-Zarqa Highway, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said that the permanent lanes from Amman to Zarqa will be opened for traffic as of Monday morning, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate.

The ministry called on the public to exercise caution and abide by traffic rules, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, quoting the statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

