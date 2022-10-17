Orascom Construction, one of the largest construction companies in the Middle East, added $670 million of new contract awards to its backlog in the third quarter of 2022, bringing total new awards to $3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Projects in the Middle East comprised 70% of new awards in the third quarter of 2022, primarily across infrastructure, logistics and commercial sectors, the company said in a statement posted on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange.

The new awards signed by the US subsidiaries accounted for 30 percent of total during the quarter.

Projects in the data centre sector accounted for a significant portion of new awards signed by the US subsidiaries, underscoring the group’s efforts to expand across this growing sector.

The estimated consolidated backlog stood at $6.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, the statement said.

