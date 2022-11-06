Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is expected to award the main contract for road construction in Light and Medium Industrial Zones in Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate by the first quarter of 2023.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 27 July 2022 and the technical bid submission date was scheduled on 12 October 2022. The financial bid submission deadline is set on 10 November 2022 and the contract award is expected to be awarded early February 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

He estimated the project value at $40 million.

The technical bidders for the contract comprised of Strabag Oman, Abuhatim Co, Sarooj Construction Company, Petrojet, Oman Gulf Company, Combined Group Contracting Co, United Gulf Construction Company, Al Tasnim Enterprises, and Galfar Engineering and Contracting, according to officials from seven companies.

The construction of proposed road networks will be of mainly of single carriageway (26 kilometres) and dual carriage way (1.3 kilometres) at the roundabout approaches to provide connectivity in the industrial area.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, the source added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)