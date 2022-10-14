Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn is planning the construction of infrastructure facilities for its upcoming Thumrait Industrial City, located in Dhofar Governorate.

“The consultancy services for detailed design and construction supervision of development of infrastructure facilities has been awarded to Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The source told the tender for the main construction contract for infrastructure is expected to be released by end of this year, with the overall project completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Twenty-six companies had submitted bids for the consultancy services, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million,

The scope of work includes construction of infrastructure facilities for the Thumrait Industrial City over an area of 4 million square metres. The City will focus on mining industries such as gypsum and limestone, in addition to light industries related to building materials like cement products.

Thumrait Industrial City will also host support services such as vehicle maintenance workshops, cold and dry storage facilities, fuel station and truck weigh station, and commercial projects such as car showrooms, cafes, rest houses, and workforce accommodation, which will be developed through partnership with the private sector.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)