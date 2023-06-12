Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is expected to award the design, supervision and lead consultancy contract for its New Administration Building for Sohar Industrial City, Oman, by third quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The tender for the design and lead consultancy service was floated on 7 May 2023 and the bid closing date is scheduled for 20 June 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded early September 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The prequalified bidders comprised of Al Sorouh Designing and Engineering Consultancy, Milcris Pvt Ltd Oman, Razaz Engineering Consultancy, Semac and Partners, Razeen Engineering Consultancy, Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy, Abdulla Mukadam and Partner, Muscat Design Centre and Partners, ESpace Engineering Consultants, Al Sari Consulting and Investment, Eamar Engineering Consultancy, Al Abraj Consulting Engineers and Architects, SERING International Engineering Consultancy, Al Furjar Engineering Consultancy and Business, Modon Engineering Consultancy, Al Amur Engineering Consultant, National Engineering Office (NEO), Gulf Engineering Consultancy, and Tusker Engineering Consultancy, officials from eight companies confirmed.

The consultant’s scope includes combining the old and new buildings and submit a design to build a fully integrated building, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The project is expected to be completed by end of fourth quarter 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $40 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)