Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Sunday signed 23 land development (usufruct) agreements with several private sector companies.

The agreements, worth OMR37 million, cover various sectors, including business, sports, education, rehabilitation, agriculture, health and fuel filling station.

These lands are distributed over the governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, North A’Sharqiyah, A’Dhahirah, A’Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta.

The agreements were signed with the companies by Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Mutawa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Urban Planning.

Al Mutawa said that the agreements aim to stimulate the economy and boost investments. He also affirmed that the ministry is ready to help investors overcome challenges in those fields.

More lands will be offered for bidding in the coming period, including several locations for integrated stations in the Wilayats of Barka, Haima, Saham and Liwa, added Al Mutawa.

